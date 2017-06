Testimony today from heads of IC, both of whom disputed that Trump had ever pressured them to stop investigation.

👇👇WaPo is FAKE NEWS👇👇 Coats: "never felt pressure to intervene or interfere in any way" w/ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/8P30ZICTCL — Boston🇺🇸Bobblehead (@DBloom451) June 7, 2017

Coats refutes Washington Post story that erroneously tried to depict what he was going to say.

But Democrats will keep trying to push it.