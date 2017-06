Sounds like solicitation of a felony by to me…

Via The Hill:

Michael Moore is starting a new secure website called “Trumpileaks” for whistleblowers to share information from the Trump administration.

The website, which features encrypted messaging apps like Signal and Peerio, offers instructions to leakers for sending information digitally or through the mail.

Moore wrote in a letter on the site that it is a “patriotic duty” to leak information coming out of the White House.

Keep reading…