Her attack, the same day as the London attack, went under the radar in the wake of that one. Ramadan continues to bring more attacks.

Via Toronto Sun:

TORONTO – A Scarborough woman swore allegiance to ISIS in a Scarborough courtroom where she appeared to face allegations that she swung a golf club at hardware store employees while screaming threats and Islamic chants.

Before Tuesday’s proceedings started, Justice of the Peace Alice Napier asked Rehab Dughmosh, 32, to identify herself in court — but the accused woman didn’t initially answer the question.

“ISIS — I pledge to the leader of the believers — Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi,” blurted the woman through an interpreter.

Al-Baghdadi is the leader of the Sunni militant jihadist group known as the Islamic State of Iraq (ISIS) and the Levant.

