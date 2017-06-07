Interesting choice, not one of the people thought to be a favorite, but definitely someone who would understand law enforcement responsibilities from being with the DOJ. Stepping into a maelstrom is right.

Via Fox News:

President Trump on Wednesday said he intends to nominate former assistant attorney general Christopher Wray to be the next FBI director.

Wray, currently a litigation partner at King & Spalding, would replace Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, who took over when James Comey was fired by Trump in May.

“I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI. Details to follow,” Trump tweeted.

The announcement came ahead of a Senate hearing where McCabe, among others, was set to testify. Fired FBI boss James Comey also is set to testify before a Senate committee on Thursday.

Wray will need Senate confirmation to take over the bureau.

Trump met with Wray on May 30, with Wray emerging as a late contender for the FBI job.

