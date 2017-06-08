It’s nice to see eastern European countries like Poland and the Czech Republic stand up for their own sovereignty and cultures rather than bow to the “multicultural” dictates of the EU.

Via Breitbart:

Brussels has threatened to take the Czech Republic to court after its government announced its withdrawal from the Commission scheme to force European Union (EU) countries to welcome migrants from the third world.

Citing security issues, Czech Interior Minister Milan Chovanec said on Monday the Visegrád nation will not be resettling any more of the quota of 2,691 migrants demanded by the scheme, having so far taken just a dozen people who arrived uninvited to Italy and Greece on boats.

“Due to the aggravated security situation and the dysfunctionality of the whole system, the government approved… a proposal to halt this system for the Czech Republic,” Chovanec told a news conference following a cabinet meeting.

“That means the Czech Republic will not be asking for migrants to be relocated from Greece and Italy.”

In April, Brussels threatened to take legal action against countries refusing to go along with the legally binding EU scheme, which has been fiercely contested in Central and Eastern Europe, with Hungary and Slovakia challenging the plans in court.

