Where are the 400 jihadis still in London, @piersmorgan asks @MayorofLondon @SadiqKhan

Has Piers gotten a dose of reality?

Via Fox News:

Journalist Piers Morgan grilled London Mayor Sadiq Khan over his police department’s “priorities” in the wake of the city’s latest terrorist attack.

Khan said on “Good Morning Britain” that “just over half” of the 400 Britons who trained with terror groups in the Middle East have returned to the U.K. capital.

“How are we letting them back in the U.K.?” co-host Susanna Reid asked. “[They] actually fought… potentially against our troops.”

“Where are they?” Morgan asked.

