That’s the neighbor, Cash Freeman, who saved them all. Fortunately the little girl was able to get away to get him or the mother and the babies would be dead.

Via Free Beacon:

A woman and her 3-month-old twins are alive thanks to the actions of her neighbor on Friday.

As Michelle Sorrells and her 12-year-old niece watched the twins at the home of Sorrells’s mother in Ada, Okla., Leland Foster showed up at the home. Foster is the father of the children but had been estranged from the family since slapping one of the 3-month-olds a week before. Sorrells told Foster he was not welcome in the home and that he had to leave, but he would not listen.

“He turned around to leave and he was dead calm, so I turned my back on him to unlock the door,” Sorells told The Ada News. “But, as soon as I opened the door he tackled me and forced his way into the house.”

Sorells said Foster then grabbed the 3-month-old twins out of their playpen and went to the bathroom and threw the twins face down in a bathtub filled with water. When the 12-year-old tried to protect the children, he attacked her. When Sorrells tried to protect them all, he attacked her again. At one point he grabbed a knife from the kitchen and then started strangling her.

“He started choking me and [I] just started hitting him anywhere I could,” Sorells told the publication. “I begged him to stop. I begged him not to hurt our babies.”

Foster told Sorells that he was going to kill them all.

Keep reading…