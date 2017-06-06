So dumb.

Via Free Beacon:

A prominent First Amendment advocacy institute at Columbia University is threatening to sue President Donald Trump unless he stops blocking people on Twitter.

The Knight First Amendment Institute claimed in a letter Tuesday that Trump’s Twitter account, @realDonaldTrump, is a “designated public forum” that the government cannot ban individuals from for expressing contrary views. A press release from the Institute is asking that Trump unblock certain Twitter users who disagreed with him.

In a letter sent today to President Trump, the Knight First Amendment Institute asked the President to unblock the Twitter accounts of individuals denied access to his account after they criticized or disagreed with him, or face legal action to protect the First Amendment rights of the blocked individuals.

Keep reading…