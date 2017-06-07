Somewhere a rodeo clown is still out of work.

Via The Blaze:

The 2017 season of New York City’s Shakespeare in the Park debuted its new year on May 23 and their portrayal of “Julius Caesar” comes with a liberal caveat — the character of Julius Caesar, who is stabbed to death on the Senate floor in William Shakespeare’s play — is portrayed by a man who is eerily similar-looking to President Donald Trump.

Playbill states that The Public Theater — the troupe responsible for the production — is definitely Trump-inspired.

The Public Theater’s site claims that their new spin on “Julius Caesar” has “never felt more contemporary.”

An attendee at Saturday’s performance in Central Park addressed the similarities to Trump during an interview with Joe Piscopo on AM 970 The Answer, and said that the character portraying “Caesar” was “just like Trump.”

Laura Sheaffer told Mediaite, “The actor playing Caesar was dressed in a business suit, with a royal blue tie, hanging a couple inches below the belt line, with reddish-blond hair — just like Trump.”

Keep reading…