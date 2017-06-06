Shockingly, not everyone was thrilled with this.

Via Fox News:

Visitors to a cemetery in Oklahoma said they made a shameful discovery there: American flags in a pile on the ground, and tossed in a trash bin.

Julia Gallagher said she went to the Bixby Cemetery on Sunday and saw that the symbol of America was no longer flying next to the graves of the veterans buried there.

“No flag should ever end up in the trash can,” she told KJRH. “Any veteran would be disheartened.”

Gallagher took photos of the flags and shared them on Facebook.

“I can feel my father behind me with his arm around me telling me I’m doing the right thing,” she said. “We can’t discard our flags like we do our veterans now.”