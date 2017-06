Corbyn’s pro-ISIS sympathies no doubt made him more appealing to Dunham (not that anyone cares who she endorses).

Via NTK Network:

Lena Dunham, an actress known for her liberal views and her controversial statements, endorsed Jeremy Corbyn and the Labour Party ahead of the UK’s snap election on Thursday, June 8.

In an Instagram post, Dunham said that with Corbyn, the Brits will “have a chance at a fair and just leader who will temper the fascism and darkness of our current American moment.”

Keep reading…