Useful idiot.

Via Telegraph:

Jeremy Corbyn has argued that people who support Islamic State should not be prosecuted for “expressing a political point of view”.

The Labour leader told MPs that Britain should not make “value judgements” and that holding a view was not in itself “an offence.”

Speaking during a parliamentary debate on temporary exclusion orders in 2014, he questioned the creation of “legal obstacles” for fighters returning from to the UK from Syria.

Asked by a Conservative MP if he believed Isis fighters should be subject to special measures when they return to Britain, Mr Corbyn suggested they should not be prosecuted for “expressing a political point of view”.