And we ask again, how did she get a security clearance?

Via Daily Caller:

The woman charged by the Department of Justice with stealing “Top Secret” information from the National Security Agency apparently believes being white is a form of terrorism.

That’s according to a tweet the alleged leaker, Reality Winner, sent in February. Winner, who is herself white, tweeted at rapper Kanye West that he should make a shirt declaring whiteness an act of terror.

[email protected] you should make a shirt that says, ‘being white is terrorism’,” she tweeted.

Keep reading…