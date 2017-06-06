Again, known to the police. Part of the problem is that there are so many of these possibilities because so many have been let in that the police are overwhelmed. Imagine, despite the things they had on the terrorists involved in this attack, they were not considered priorities. What about the people who are considered priorities?

Via Daily Mail:

The third terrorist behind Saturday’s London Bridge terror attack has been named in Italy as Youssef Zaghba.

Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera reports the 22-year-old was born in Fez, Morocco to a Moroccan father and Italian mother.

The paper states Zaghba was stopped at Bologna airport in 2016 apparently trying to travel to Syria and that Italian authorities had tipped off Britain about his movements.

An Italian intelligence source told the paper that Zaghba had since been acquitted of trying to go to Syria but was on a ‘persons at risk’ list.

The claims will raise further questions of security services of how Zaghba managed to enter Britain to carry out the attack.

