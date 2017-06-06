The authorities knew that Khuram Butt was dangerous and yet they did nothing. They should be criticized because it left people dead or injured who should be fine today. And talk about speaking for political gain, that’s Hillary.

Via Daily Mail:

Hillary Clinton said now is the time to embrace the spirit of unity, referencing the most recent terror attack in London as she praised London Mayor Sadiq Khan for his ‘steady, determined leadership.’

Clinton spoke for about 15 minutes on Monday in front of several students, grass-roots organizers and political figures at a fundraiser in Baltimore for the Elijah Cummings Youth Program in Israel where she encouraged teens to ‘reach out to the world and understand what is happening.’

The former Democratic presidential nominee began her speech by acknowledging the victims of the two recent terror attacks in the United Kingdom where a combined 29 people were killed.

The former first lady offered her support to Khan, who was criticized by President Donald Trump over the weekend in social media postings.

