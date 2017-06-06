Looks like Sadiq Khan isn’t going to get his way. Maybe he should have been more concerned about known terrorist supporters instead of climate change.

Via Reuters:

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Tuesday he saw no reason to cancel Donald Trump’s state visit to Britain after the U.S. president criticized Mayor Sadiq Khan’s response to the London Bridge killings.

Trump has lambasted Khan on Twitter, accusing him of making a “pathetic excuse”, for saying that Londoners should not be alarmed by the sight of additional police on the streets of the capital following the attack that killed seven people.

“He (Khan) is entirely right to say what he said to reassure the people of his city about the presence of armed officers on the streets,” Johnson said in a BBC radio interview in response to a question on whether Trump’s state visit should be canceled.

