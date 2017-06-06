Despite being known to police and featured in jihadi documentary.

Via Daily Mail:

The police and MI5 insisted one of the London Bridge killers was not dangerous despite an attempt to travel to Syria, his links to a 7/7 bomber and a starring role in a Channel 4 documentary on British jihadis watched by millions, it was revealed today.

Khuram Butt, 27, was probed two years before his murderous rampage but officials downgraded the investigation because they did not suspect the married father of two was planning an attack.

Incredibly last year he even secured a job working on the Tube and had access to tunnels under the Houses of Parliament while working at Westminster station.

The Pakistani-born Briton, who came to the UK as an asylum seeker, had links to various hate preachers including Anjem Choudary and gained a reputation for abusing moderate Muslims including those who spoke out against the murder of Lee Rigby.

