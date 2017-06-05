Rejection of science…

Via Daily Caller:

Evergreen State College, the site of viral student protests over the past two weeks, offers multiple courses in its biology department that veer dramatically from the hard sciences, with themes like “feminism,” “race” and “power.”

While the school offers more traditional biology courses like “General Biology” and “Anatomy and Physiology,” it also has classes that provide more details about feminism and social movements than with the study of human or plant life.

Evergreen State College’s Biology Department will offer a course during the 2017 fall semester and 2018 spring semester entitled, “Reproduction: Gender, Race, and Power.” The course will provide students with “an overview of human reproduction,” but will pay “attention to gender and race as vectors of power that affect how reproduction is discussed, legislated, and experienced in the United States.”

The course description claims that biology is “shaped and defined by cultural norms.” One of the primary goals of the course is to “collectively dismantle the idea that women are defined as such by an innate reproductive capacity.”

