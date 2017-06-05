Well-said.

Via The Hill:

A toxic and deadly political correctness has enveloped Western Europe and enabled an unending wave of terrorist attacks. Refusing to utter the words “radical Islamic extremism,” opening the door to millions of half-vetted refugees and decrying the concepts of borders and assimilation have resulted in a culture in crisis – a culture without democratic, freedom-loving identity and constantly under murderous attack from cancers within.

Seven dead in London. Twenty-two dead in Manchester. Twelve in Berlin. Eighty-seven in Nice. Forty-nine in Orlando. Thousands dead in the Middle East. All in the last year alone.

This is the reality we live in, and yet far too many have chosen to bury their heads in the sand of ignorance.

Blind to reality, they ignore the facts.

The fact that last Ramadan – the Muslim holy month during which ISIS called for “all-out war” on “infidels” – an Islamic terrorist attack occurred once every 84 hours. The fact that far-left Chancellor Angela Merkel admitted mistakes in admitting millions of refugees into her country. And the fact that 65 percent of all people convicted of terrorism or terrorism-related offenses in the U.S. were foreign-born, pointing to a clear, inextricable link between immigration and terrorism.

These are facts, in the face of which fictitious falsehoods are embraced.

