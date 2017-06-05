Meet Reality Winner, a 25 year old NSA contractor who has been arrested for leaking to the Media. She's going to jail for a long time.👌 pic.twitter.com/VTrmlCEy0R

How did this woman get a top secret security clearance with supporting ISNA which has been declared an unindicted conspirator in the Holyland Hamas case?

Via Daily Caller:

The 25-year-old woman who stole “Top Secret” documents from the National Security Agency and leaked them to The Intercept appears to be a supporter of Bernie Sanders and other progressive icons, such as Bill Maher and Michael Moore.

Reality Leigh Winner’s apparent social media footprint also shows that she is a supporter of other liberal causes, including the Women’s March and the Islamic Society of North America, the Muslim civil rights group.

She also recently referred to President Trump as a “piece of shit” because of his position on the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) protests.

Keep reading…