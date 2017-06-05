Perhaps, although claiming allegiance to ISIS and al Qaeda is inconsistent.

Via Daily Mail:

A gunman who took a woman hostage and is suspected of killing another man called up a TV newsroom during the siege to claim: ‘This is for IS, this is for al-Qaeda’.

And it has now been revealed that the man who carried out Monday’s attack was out on parole, having been rated a low-risk of reoffending by counter terrorism police.

‘Severe gunfire’ rang out inside ‘The Buckingham’ serviced apartments on Bay Street, in the affluent east Melbourne suburb of Brighton, shortly after 6pm on Monday.

The hostage situation came to an end after the gunman stepped out of a hotel room and fired at officers – injuring three – before himself being killed in the exchange.

But moments before police shot the man dead, he called Channel 7’s newsroom to claim he was carrying out a terrorist attack on behalf of Islamic State and al-Qaeda.

As he made the chilling phone call at around 5.41pm, a woman, believed to be the female hostage, was heard screaming desperately in the background.

