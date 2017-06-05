Gee nasty, eats human brains and is a liar. Who would have thought?

Via Daily Caller:

CNN host Reza Aslan apologized for calling President Trump a “piece of shit” after the London terror attacks, claiming that his use of profanity was “not like me.”

“This piece of shit is not just an embarrassment to America and a stain on the presidency. He’s an embarrassment to humankind,” Aslan wrote on June 3 in response to Trump’s call to the courts to reinstate his travel ban.

Aslan apologized for the tweet, writing, “I should not have used a profanity to describe the president…that’s not like me.”

