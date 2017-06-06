The ‘Cajun John Wayne’ doesn’t mince words.

Via Star Telegram:

A U.S. congressman from Louisiana posted Sunday on Facebook that “all of Christendom” is at war with “Islamic horror” and all “radicalized Islamic suspects” should be hunted and killed.

Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., posted following a terror attack in London over the weekend that left at least six people dead.

Higgins, who is known as the “Cajun John Wayne” was elected in a December runoff between two Republicans with 56 percent of the vote and represents southwestern Louisiana on the Gulf of Mexico. Every parish in his district voted for President Donald Trump.

The congressman’s post appeared along with a photo of British officer standing over one of the London attackers. The terrorists drove a van into pedestrians on the London Bridge and then ran into an area full of bars and restaurants, stabbing people. Six people died and police shot and killed all three attackers within eight minutes of the first emergency call. British police on Monday named two of the suspects as Khuram Butt, a British citizen with whom authorities were familiar, and Rachid Redouane, of unknown nationality that police said they didn’t know.

