No, he isn’t.

Via Breitbart:

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), said President Donald Trump’s executive order banning travel from some Muslim-majority countries was the president saying “ignore the Constitution of the United States.”

Pelosi said, “Well, thank you. It’s a very important issue. First, we’re so sad about what happened in the UK and in Manchester before that. So sad. but it is the wrong answer, the travel ban. First of all, the president is calling it a travel ban. His own people who are arguing the case are saying, it’s not a travel ban. And what he is saying is to say, ignore the Constitution of the United States.”