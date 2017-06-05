Feel good story of the week.

Via Detroit News:

An off-duty Detroit police officer was wounded in a shootout and police say he killed a 21-year-old man who was trying to rob him outside of a liquor store Sunday night on Detroit’s east side.

A second man was arrested a man in connection to the attempted robbery, said Detroit Police Chief James Craig. But a third man is still on the loose. Craig said that man approached the suspect and touched him. Then he removed the man’s gun, went over to where the victim was, and “it appeared he may have taken his gun as well,” Craig said.

Craig described that person as a black, 5-foot-9 inches to 5-foot-11-inches tall. He drove a dark-colored sedan.

In a Facebook Live video taken at the scene of the shooting, outside of the Motor City Liquor on Gratiot just west of Chene, Craig said the victim had just made a purchase and was leaving the store. As he came out, he was approached by the armed suspect.

“The suspect ran toward the officer with his arm extended, holding a gun,” Craig said. “The officer, fearing for his life, fired shots and killed the suspect.”

