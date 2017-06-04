He persisted?

Via Politico:

Former Vice President Al Gore on Sunday called President Donald Trump’s decision to exit the Paris climate agreement a “reckless” choice that “undermines America’s standing in the world,” but he said American business leaders and governors will move forward and reduce carbon emissions without Trump.

“I think it was reckless; I think it was indefensible and undermines America’s standing in the world and threatens the ability of humanity to solve the climate crisis in time,” Gore told host Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “The decision was a terribly mistaken decision, but in the aftermath of that decision, we need to move forward regardless of what he decides.”

Keep reading…