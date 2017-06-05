Tolerance.

Via Washington Post:

The Evergreen State College closed again Monday, the second time in days that security concerns led college officials to shut down a campus that has gotten national attention after protests over race.

The school in Olympia, Wash., shut down abruptly Thursday after receiving a threat, remained closed Friday, and reopened Saturday after law enforcement had thoroughly searched the campus.

Last week, someone called the county 911 line and told the dispatch officer, “Yes, I am on my way to Evergreen now with a .44 Magnum.

“I am going to execute as many people on that campus as I can get a hold of. You have that, what’s going on here, you communist scumbag?”

The school announced that the school would be closed “while law enforcement officials review new external threat information received over the weekend.” A school spokeswoman, Sandra Kaiser, declined to provide details about the additional information from the weekend. She said the closure was precautionary to give law enforcement time to review information from the weekend and that the school has been told there is no active threat.

Student protests about race boiled over in late May, attracting national attention, when video of students of color shouting at a professor, the college president and other school officials went viral.

Student protesters were upset about racism on campus and said on social media that police had responded too aggressively to their peaceful demonstration. But the protests quickly became a symbol nationally for people who saw them as further evidence that college campuses have been overtaken by liberal extremists unwilling to listen to opposing viewpoints.

