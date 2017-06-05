This time, not only known to the police, but known to a lot of other people as well, after being featured on jihadi documentary.

Via Daily Mail:

A married father-of-two and a Moroccan-Libyan 30-year-old can now be revealed as two of the London Bridge terrorists who murdered seven people in the capital city massacre.

The killer in an Arsenal shirt can today be named as British extremist Khuram Butt who was filmed unfurling an ISIS flag on national TV and was reported to the police twice but still managed to launch murder on Britain’s streets.

Butt, 27, a married father of two nicknamed ‘Abz’ who was born in Pakistan, was so extreme he called fellow Muslims without beards non-believers, would not speak to women directly and was banned from a mosque for berating worshippers for being ‘un-Islamic’.

It also transpired tonight that he launched a vile torrent of abuse in the wake of the murder of Lee Rigby when he volleyed threats at a leading Muslim figure for speaking out against the brigadier’s murderers Michael Adebolajo and Michael Adebowale.

