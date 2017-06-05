Yup, gotta stomp out Islamophobia, to stop terrorists from becoming alienated.

Via Daily Caller:

British Prime Minister Theresa May called for a bold measure after her nation suffered yet another deadly terror attack in the heart of London.

No, May did not call for reforming the United Kingdom’s immigration policies or shutting down known extremist mosques. She instead called for restricting the internet.

“We need to work with allied democratic governments to reach international agreements to regulate cyberspace to prevent the spread of extremist and terrorism planning,” May stated in her Sunday speech. She also declared that the “pluralistic values of Britain” must be established as “superior” to any other value set.

It is undoubtedly true that ISIS and other Islamic terror groups have benefited from the internet in gaining new recruits and spreading their dangerous message to the world.

Keep reading…