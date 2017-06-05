How about no? He even had a farewell barbecue before the attack.

Via Daily Mail:

The family of one of the London Bridge terrorists today pleaded to be left to ‘grieve in peace’ as 21 of his innocent victims continue to fight for their lives in hospital.

A brother-in-law of the 27-year-old Muslim extremist known to friends as ‘Abz’ made the comment as police swooped to arrest 12 people over the atrocity in raids across east London.

The suspect, who the Mail has chosen not to name at the request of police, is understood to be one of three men who embarked on a stabbing rampage in London on Saturday night.

Seven people were killed and 48 injured, with a number of victims having their throats slit, before police marksmen brought the violence to an end.

Keep reading…