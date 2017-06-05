Just ridiculous, these guys were out and about agitating, waving ISIS flag in the park and tempting kids to listen to him with candy. Unbelievable.

Via Daily Mail:

The London Bridge killer wearing an Arsenal shirt slipped through the net despite being reported to the police twice for extremism including trying to twist the minds of children he bribed with sweets and cash, it was revealed today.

The security services face difficult questions because the 27-year-old Muslim ringleader, known to friends as ‘Abz’, even appeared in a Channel 4 documentary last year about British jihadists and unfurled an ISIS-style flag in Regent’s Park.

He was also caught on camera alongside two notorious preachers who were well known to police and intelligence officials because of their extremist views.

A friend of the suspect called the anti-terror hotline because he became obsessed with watching hate preacher videos on YouTube and police were later warned he was trying to radicalise children in a local park and giving them treats to listen to him.

Keep reading…