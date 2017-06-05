Socialism is big business…

Via Red Alert Politics:

Socialism is a profitable business for those who sell it to the masses — just look millionaires and billionaires like Hugo Chavez, Fidel Castro, and Bernie Sanders.

The Vermont Senator crisscrossed the country speaking to millions of millennials that have been shafted by student loan debt, a bad economy, and over regulation that has crippled their ability at achieving the American dream. While speaking to their ills and preaching about how more socialism will solve all their problems, Sanders netted more than a million dollars for himself, reported Seven Days Vermont.

His salary was drawn primarily from book sales, Sanders earned a $795,000 advance for Our Revolution and $63,750 for his upcoming children’s book Bernie Sanders’ Guide to a Political Revolution.

