Early reports 5 killed, disgruntled employee.

Via ABC:

Multiple deaths resulted from a shooting near Orlando, Florida, this morning, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

The scene has been stabilized and the situation contained, the sheriff’s office said.

Shelley Adams told ABC News that her sister told her she was inside her place of business this morning when she walked out of the bathroom and saw someone lying on the floor.

Adams said her sister recounted the story on the phone and “was just hysterically crying.”

Her sister was OK, Adams said but “she kept saying, ‘My boss is dead.'”

Adams said her sister works at Fiamma, a company that manufactures awnings for RVs, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

