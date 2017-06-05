But don’t worry, an organized mob of black-clad goons armed with bricks and clubs specifically to assault an opposing political group is not “anti-fascist.”

Via Daily Caller:

At least 14 people were arrested at a free speech rally in Portland, Oregon after anarchist antifascists (or “antifa”) showed up to counter-protest, resulting in violent clashes between the two groups.

The pro-Trump free speech rally was a pre-planned conservative event in Portland. It featured Kyle Chapman, aka “Based Stick Man,” who became internet famous for hitting an antifa protester on the head with a stick.

Antifa is a far-left group committed to fighting what they see as “fascism,” including the fascism of some Trump supporters. Antifa, usually masked and in all black, regularly engages in violence and intimidation against those they disagree with.

Antifa, other anti-Trump protesters and Trump supporters clashed in Portland’s Chapman Square, and Portland police were reportedly attacked by the anti-Trump protesters.

Fourteen people were arrested, KOIN6 reports. One reporter at the scene tweeted videos of flash bangs being used by police to disperse a crowd.

