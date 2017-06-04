In the above video, CNN’s Becky Anderson appears to set up and direct what a group of Muslims protesting the terror attacks. Nothing seemingly spontaneous about it at all.

Journalists are not supposed to be observing news, not creating it or staging it, as this appears to be.

The video below is part of what was actually broadcast, with the signs of the ‘protesters’ at the end of the segment.

We’ll let you know if CNN has any satisfactory answer to this…

