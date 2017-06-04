CNN have just been caught in a leaked video with reporter @BeckyCNN FAKING a muslim protest against #LondonBridge. pic.twitter.com/XLdtNq6Rmr — Caolan Robertson (@CaolanRob) June 4, 2017

In the above video, CNN’s Becky Anderson appears to set up and direct what a group of Muslims protesting the terror attacks. Nothing seemingly spontaneous about it at all.

Journalists are not supposed to be observing news, not creating it or staging it, as this appears to be.

The video below is part of what was actually broadcast, with the signs of the ‘protesters’ at the end of the segment.

My message to the #LondonBridge attackers: You are a handful of twisted fools hell-bent on taking lives https://t.co/0v17H67El1 — Becky Anderson (@BeckyCNN) June 4, 2017

We’ll let you know if CNN has any satisfactory answer to this…

HT: Torcer



