Shelter in place is no longer an option in America.

Via Washington Examiner:

President Trump called for an end to political correctness when discussing terrorism following Saturday night’s attack in London that left seven dead and almost 50 injured.

“We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don’t get smart it will only get worse,” Trump tweeted.

He then slammed London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who had tried to calm his city early Sunday morning with a statement that said there would be more police on the streets in the coming days and there’s “no reason to be alarmed.”

“At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!'” Trump tweeted.[…]

Trump poked at Democrats and other gun control activists Sunday morning as well, noting their silence in the wake of the attacks.

“Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now? That’s because they used knives and a truck!” he tweeted.

