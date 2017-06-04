It’s just because they’re poor alienated boys who need more opportunities. And Kerry would give them the opportunities, with this approach.

Via The Hill:

Former Secretary of State John Kerry on Sunday said Americans stand with the British people following an attack Saturday in London that left at least seven people dead.

“Every American feels as if we were attacked also,” Kerry said on NBC’s “Meet The Press.”

“There isn’t anybody in America today who doesn’t reach out and express our sorrow and our solidarity with the British people.”

But Kerry emphasized how difficult it is to prevent these kinds of attacks.

“The fact is, if people want to kill themselves, this is really hard for law enforcement,” he said.

“What we really need to do is focus more, I believe, not on a travel ban … it’s the worst thing we can do,” he continued, referring to President Trump’s efforts to temporarily bar nationals from six Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.

Keep reading…