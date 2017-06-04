Massive silliness. If someone is trying to kill you because they feel their religion requires it, your love isn’t going to stop them.

Via Townhall:

During Ariana Grande’s “One Love Manchester” benefit concert, Katy Perry offered her advice to the grieving people.

“It’s not easy to always choose love, is it, especially in moments like this… but love conquers fear and love conquers hate, and this love you choose will give you strength, and it’s our greatest power.

“As you stand here, all of you here..standing next to a stranger…just touch the next person, touch the person next to you. Tell them I love you, look in their eyes.

“I encourage you to choose love, even when it’s difficult. Let no one take that away from you.”

Katy, are you saying the people of Manchester didn’t choose love before? It didn’t conquer the hate of the savage who blew himself up at Ariana’s concert, maiming and killing children. It didn’t conquer the hate of the beasts who rammed into a crowd and then stabbed people and slit throats less than 24 hours ago in London.

