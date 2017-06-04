#45 will respect #OurNY ! He gives us intolerance, we give him inclusivity & community #iftarinthestreets @nysiaf @MPower_Change pic.twitter.com/A1kgZVglFB

Muslim women required to wear hijab, pray separately in the back. Nice equality there, Linda Sarsour. Prayed “Allahu Akbar” – Allah is greatest.

Via Daily Mail:

Jewish demonstrators created a protective barrier around Muslims during their Ramadan protest outside New York’s Trump Tower on Thursday.

More than 100 Muslims gathered outside the president’s Manhattan home and business headquarters in a peaceful protest against Trump’s immigration policies, divisive rhetoric and negative bias against Islam.

‘Everyday American Muslims are confronted with bigotry and hate while commuting to work and school, applying for jobs, practicing their faith and simply living their lives,’ Anu Joshi, deputy director of the New York State Immigrant Action Fund, Press TV reports.

