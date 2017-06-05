Sound bites is all the Democrats have.

Via The Daily Caller:

Maryland Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin said in a speech Saturday that President Donald Trump is a “hoax perpetrated by the Russians.”

The comment from Raskin came while he spoke at the March for Truth in Washington D.C. Marches were held throughout the country Saturday as protestors called for a Congress to establish an independent commission to look into alleged ties between Russia and President Trump.

“Trump says climate change is a hoax perpetrated on the Americans by the Chinese,” Raskin said. “Now if you read the intelligence agency report prepared by 17 of our own intelligence agencies, you know the truth: Donald Trump is the hoax perpetrated on the Americans by the Russians.”

Raskin was incorrect to say this intelligence report was prepared by “17 of our own intelligence agencies,” as it only represented the views of three agencies.

The Maryland congressman continued to spew falsehoods throughout his speech, such as saying that Russian hackers targeted French president Emmanuel Macron and that longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone “hosted a series on the Russian propaganda network.”

