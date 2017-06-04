Showing her true feelings.

Via The Daily Mail:

Jeremmy Corbyn faced outrage last night after it was revealed a leading supporter had described Islamic terrorists as ‘freedom fighters’.

Activist Barbara Ntumy tweeted the astonishing claim that ‘one mans [sic] Jihadist/Terrorist is another mans Freedom Fighter’, adding ‘#JustSaying.’

The claim that jihadis can be equated with freedom fighters such as Nelson Mandela – who used armed resistance in the campaign to end apartheid in South Africa – will cause particular offence having emerged just over a week after the Manchester Arena terror attack claimed 22 lives.

Mr Corbyn faced further outrage after high-profile supporter Daniel York, an actor who starred with Leonardo DiCaprio in The Beach, described ‘Chinese and Indians’ as ‘clueless’ minorities who ‘suck up to the white colonial establishment’. Ms Ntumy’s remark comes after a string of controversies about Mr Corbyn’s attitude to terrorism, including links to IRA supporters and backing for the Palestinian cause.

Ms Ntumy, a member of the National Union of Students’ executive, introduced Mr Corbyn when he launched his 17-page ‘race and faith manifesto’ in Watford last week.

