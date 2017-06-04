Why? Because they weren’t armed. And were essentially the same as everyone else. But it should be noted that four officers were reportedly injured, so not everyone fled. If only they had been armed, they could have helped themselves and possibly saved more people.

Via Daily Caller:

Multiple eyewitnesses said that community police officers fled from Borough Market in London after seeing two men with knives stabbing people as part of a terror attack Saturday.

These eyewitnesses told The Guardian’s Lisa O’Carroll that two men started stabbing people outside a restaurant in Borough Market, close to where the first terror attack took place on London Bridge, resulting in multiple fatalities.

“I saw two guys with big knives downstairs outside Roast. They were stabbing people,” the eyewitnesses said.

Perhaps the most jarring part of the testimony was a report that, instead of running to the stabbing to stop it, the police turned around and ran the other way.

