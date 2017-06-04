Keep spinning the lone wolf theory.

Via The Sun:

British security services have comes across nearly 23,000 people during their counter-terrorism investigations with authorities now working to find out who was behind last night’s attack in London.

Three men ran over pedestrians on London Bridge before going on a stabbing spree in Borough Market that left seven people dead and injured 48 others.

Last month the security services said these tens of thousands of people were subjects of interest as it emerged that UK authorities were holding 500 probes into 3,000 individuals.

In addition, authorities believe that 400 Isis-trained fighters have returned to Britain from Iraq and Syria and could pose a similar threat to that of Manchester bomber Salman Abedi.

