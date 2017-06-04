Even though they had already tweeted out about the second incident at Borough Market and about the unconfirmed report at Vauxhall. And after they’d already tweeted that Trump had been apprised by British authorities.

Via Newsbusters:

Late Saturday night, London, England fell victim to yet another terrorist attack using a motor vehicle to mow down pedestrians. As details were first coming out, Drudge Report put out a tweet which read: “Fear of new terror attack after van ‘mows down 20 people’ on London Bride…” Soon after, President Trump retweeted the message. The retweeting didn’t sit well with NBC Nightly News, who noted on their own account that “Pres. Trump has used Twitter to share news report on London incident. We aren’t relaying [sic] president’s retweet, as the info in unconfirmed.”

A short time after four o’clock, the President shared his thoughts for the first time. “We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights,” Trump wrote. “We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!” A few minutes after that, Trump added his condolences to America’s best ally. “Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there – WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS,” he exclaimed.

Keep reading…