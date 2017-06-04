And this is how Reza Aslan responds:

For those who don’t remember him, Reza Aslan is the same POS who ate a human brain with Hindu cannibals on his show, Believer.

Via American Mirror:

After the latest suspected Islamic terrorist attack in London on Saturday, a CNN host lashed out at President Trump over his renewed call for a travel ban.

The president took to Twitter Saturday evening, saying, “We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!”

Aslan hosts a show called “Believer with Reza Aslan” on the network in which he “immerses himself in the world’s most fascinating faith-based groups to experience life as a true believer,” according to the show’s website.

Keep reading…