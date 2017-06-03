Livestream:

This is our 2nd thread on the attack. First with prior information can be found here.

Update:

Deputy digital news editor for The Sun, office London.

Some reports that these may be controlled explosions by the police.

Update:

Witness said the attackers yelled, “This is for Allah.” He says there were three people.

BREAKING: eyewitness tells BBC terrorist ran at people with knife shouting "this is for Allah". #LondonBridgepic.twitter.com/lnsuAmb7t1 — Tennessee (@TEN_GOP) June 4, 2017

Update:

Man arrested with what appears to be canisters strapped to his chest.

A picture has emerged of a man being arrested on London Bridge. #9News pic.twitter.com/kBR3XmG2U7 — Nine News Australia (@9NewsAUS) June 4, 2017

Update:

Report from witness who tried to save woman from being stabbed and chased a suspect into the market. 2d witness who said the suspects cried, “This is for Allah.”

More eye witness testimony from Gerard – when the police intervened and what the attackers looked like #LondonBridge pic.twitter.com/quothNCtVq — Mark Lobel (@marklobel) June 4, 2017



