Livestream:

This is our 2nd thread on the attack. First with prior information can be found here.

Update:

Deputy digital news editor for The Sun, office London.

Some reports that these may be controlled explosions by the police.

Update:

Witness said the attackers yelled, “This is for Allah.” He says there were three people.

Update:

Man arrested with what appears to be canisters strapped to his chest.

Update:

Report from witness who tried to save woman from being stabbed and chased a suspect into the market. 2d witness who said the suspects cried, “This is for Allah.”

Share6
+1
Shares 6