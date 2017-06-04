Obama had 8 years to act.

Via JPost:

Two leading Democratic lawmakers from New York criticized US President Donald Trump this week for deferring on his campaign promise to relocate the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, questioning silence from their colleagues on both sides of the aisle.

Chuck Schumer, the highest-ranking Democrat in the Senate, and Eliot Engel, ranking member of the House Foreign Relations Committee, both issued condemnatory statements after the White House temporarily waived a congressional requirement compelling the embassy move.

Presidents of both parties have issued waivers on the Jerusalem Embassy Act twice a year since 1998– but Republicans only speak up and criticize the president when the delay is issued by a Democratic White House, Schumer charged in a statement.

“As someone who believes that Jerusalem is the undivided capital of Israel, I am deeply disappointed in President Trump’s decision,” Schumer said, characterizing himself as consistent on the matter. “Will those who criticized President Obama for not moving the embassy make their voices just as loud and just as strong when it comes to President Trump’s failure to move the embassy?”

