Chicago will take it what it can get.

Via Ammo Land:

Government cannot ‘love you,’ and any politics that presumes it can, is destined for no good.” ~ Jonah Goldberg

And they call it “progress:”

In Chicago over the Memorial Day weekend, the toll is a “mere” six murdered and forty-nine shot that didn’t die (that we know of). The true figure of non-fatal gunshot injuries (not to mention non-injurious NDs) is actually much higher, but many (the majority in some neighborhoods) go routinely unreported.

In most metro areas, the foregoing would hardly be cause for “celebration,” but it is in Chicago, as it represents a slight decrease from last year’s Memorial Day carnage!

Gang-members who commit these shootings are part of a permanent “underclass ” that is carefully, deliberately nurtured and maintained by liberal politicians in an effort to keep themselves in power. They really don’t care what they preside over, so long as it is they who do the presiding. Lust for political power overrides all other considerations, and always has!

They invent sinister terms, like “gun-violence” to shift blame from themselves.

In the meanwhile, guns of any kind are difficult to legally own in Chicago. Many kinds of guns are impossible to legally own. Of course, if City politicians (all liberal Democrats, who have hypocritically exempted themselves from the City’s gun laws and are thus all heavily armed with the very kinds of guns non-politician City residents may not own) had their way, private ownership of any kind of gun would be completely prohibited, and they’ve said as much many times. But, they’ve been forced (kicking and screaming) by federal law to make it at least technically possible for City residents to legally own guns, yet they’re still doing their cynical best to make the entire process so never-ending, tedious, and incomprehensible that most will, at some point, give up.

