Police confirming ‘major incident on the bridge’….

A white van has reportedly ploughed into 20 pedestrians in a ‘terror attack’ on London Bridge station, leaving bodies ‘strewn’ on the road.

Armed police are said to be at the scene while people have been seen fleeing the ‘horrific scene’ at the landmark in central London.

There are have been unconfirmed reports of at least one victim being stabbed.

Update:

Police rushing into bar telling people to get down.

Reports of second event.

Police stating obvious now, that may be terror attack.

Update:

Here’s a map of the locations.

Police evacuating anyone within mile of attacks.

Witness reports not confirmed that men jumped out of the white van and began stabbing people.

Update:

A third incident now reported at Vauxhall.

Update:

Alleged suspect arrested in the Vauxhall area.

Video of alleged suspect

Looks like the incident at Vauxhall was stabbing but they’re saying it was not connected to the other two incidents now.

They are now declaring London Bridge and Borough Market a terrorist attack. Sky News reporter who interviewed witness said he even reported 5 attackers at the Borough Market.

