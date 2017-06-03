Livestream:

Police confirming ‘major incident on the bridge’….

Via Daily Mail:

A white van has reportedly ploughed into 20 pedestrians in a ‘terror attack’ on London Bridge station, leaving bodies ‘strewn’ on the road. Armed police are said to be at the scene while people have been seen fleeing the ‘horrific scene’ at the landmark in central London. There are have been unconfirmed reports of at least one victim being stabbed. Keep reading…

Update:

Police rushing into bar telling people to get down.

BREAKING NEW VIDEO: several London police officers enter bar at London Bridge telling people to get down. pic.twitter.com/bjq15uVEmN — The Rouser (@RouserNews) June 3, 2017

Reports of second event.

Police stating obvious now, that may be terror attack.

Update:

There are reports that police are search for three suspects in association to incidents in London. #9News pic.twitter.com/VFPLpnzVuc — Nine News Australia (@9NewsAUS) June 3, 2017

Here’s a map of the locations.

Police evacuating anyone within mile of attacks.

Police are evacuating anyone within a one mile radius of the attacks. #9News pic.twitter.com/6TcSX2lYvl — Nine News Australia (@9NewsAUS) June 3, 2017

Witness reports not confirmed that men jumped out of the white van and began stabbing people.

.@EricShawnTV: British media reports 3 men jumped out of white van that plowed into people, started randomly stabbing pedestrians. pic.twitter.com/37DNhbsnGt — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 3, 2017

Update:

A third incident now reported at Vauxhall.

Update:

Alleged suspect arrested in the Vauxhall area.

Video of alleged suspect

NEW: London authorities apprehend a possible suspect in the London attack. Watch live: https://t.co/bCOmpCLzWg pic.twitter.com/MBAxyEanR8 — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) June 3, 2017

Looks like the incident at Vauxhall was stabbing but they’re saying it was not connected to the other two incidents now.

They are now declaring London Bridge and Borough Market a terrorist attack. Sky News reporter who interviewed witness said he even reported 5 attackers at the Borough Market.

#BREAKING: UK Police treating incidents at London Bridge and Borough Market as terrorist incidents — Andrew Peng (@TheAPJournalist) June 3, 2017



