Actions have consequences.

Via Daily Mail:

Kathy Griffin’s remaining tour gigs have been cancelled in the wake of her scandalous photo shoot showing her holding a bloodied replica of President Donald Trump’s severed head.

The last venue of seven upcoming show dates, the Uptown Theatre in Napa, California, just cancelled her show scheduled for June 17, it announced on its Facebook page.

The Uptown cancelled after her press conference, in which she said that Trump ‘broke’ her and that ‘There’s a bunch of old white guys trying to silence me!’

